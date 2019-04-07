Retro Nostalgia 1973: Young footballers honoured

A group of happy lads from St Alexander’s Boys’ Club, Denny, are pictured this week with trophies won at their ‘‘player of the year’’ function.

Guests in attendance included Hibernian coach John Fraser, Rev. Canon Kelly, Fr Mitchell and John Connolly (president of the parish council). The trophy for winning the under 13 Cumbernauld and District League was presented to the team by Fr Mitchell.

John Fraser then gave a talk on team tactics and presented Paul Murray with his player of the year trophy (under-14s). Mr Connolly did the same for Terry Burgoyne (under 13s) and Michael Petale (under 12s). Also celebrating this week is Kerse Boys’ Club, Grangemouth. The U-12 side won the Forth Valley Trophy and Strowan Trophy.