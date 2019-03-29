Retro nostalgia 1972: Larbert are ‘Inn crowd’ on stage

Larbert Operatic Society’s jubilee presentation of ‘‘White Horse Inn’’ in the Dobbie Hall this week was well worth waiting 50 years for.

The choice of show proved worthy of the occasion and the performance of the cast must have thrilled even their most ardent admirers. And, for this, producer Alex McLeod must take great credit. No-one was asked to do anything beyond his or her capabilities and, consequently, there were none of the more embarassing sequences which regularly occur in amateur theatricals when members of the company are asked to play a part far beyond their modest talents.

Shining through like a beacon was the fact that Larbert are a team in a show that was all for one and one for all!