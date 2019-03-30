Retro Nostalgia 1972: James sets the gold standard in award

The Duke of Edinburgh’s gold award bdge was presented to James Ian Isles of 116 McLachlan Street, Stenhousemuir in Larbert East Church hall on Friday.

The presentation of the coveted badge was made by Mr J G Sneddon, secretary of Falkirk and District Battalion, The Boys’ Brigade.

The proceedings were opened by the Rev. Eric J Murray whose prayer was on the theme of ‘‘endeavour’’.

The chairman then introduced Mr Sneddon who gave a most interesting and humorous talk in which he touched on the requirements of the award, in service, interests, physical fitness, and expedition work, and on the way in which Mr Isles had fulfilled each of them – his work with the handicapped youngsters in the local hospital, his mountaineering training, first aid training, physical fitness and expedition ventures – andof the way in which he was now passing on the knowledge gained in his role as a BB officer.

After receiving the award, in a short speech of thanks, Mr Isles spoke of the satisfaction he had gained in the achievement of the standards required.