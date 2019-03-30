Retro Nostalgia 1972: Congregation calls on Rev. McGhee

A packed congregation at St Andrew’s Church, Falkirk, on Sunday, invited the Rev. Robert McGhee to become its new minister.

Mr McGhee, a 42-year-old father of three, who has been a minister at Newbattle Church near Dalkeith since 1966 had just preached as sole nominee for the vacancy which has existed at St Andrew’s since the death last August of the Rev. Robert Pollock.

By the time the new minister-elect preaches his first sermon as St Andrew’s own pastor on May 21, however, the vacancy will have stretched to nine months for the respective meetings of the Linlithgow and Falkirk and Dalkeith Presbyteries to deal with Mr McGhee’s call are not due until April 4 and April 27.

The new minister is a native of Port Glasgow.