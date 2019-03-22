Retro nostalgia 1971: A new star of stage makes debut

‘‘Ordinary People’’ but an extra-ordinary show!

That’s the verdict on Larbert Amateur Operatic Society’s production of ‘‘Zip Goes A Million’’ which ends its run tonight (Saturday).

And the first bouquet must go to the company’s committee for their courage and confidence is selecting a 17 year old Larbert schoolboy to play the lead.

It was controversial but young Allan Clark’s talent proved to be one of the major factors in the show’s success.

His interpretation of the role of gawky, unsophistsicated Scots lad Percy Piggot arriving in Texas as heir to a vast fortune was the very essence of pawky, canny Scots humour!

His performance was laced with boyish humility and he endeared himself to the audiences, earning spontaneous applause!