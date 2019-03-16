Retro nostalgia 1970: Solo pianist worked hard at ‘Singalong’

The ‘‘Saturday Night Out’’ types who packed Falkirk Town Hall for the ‘‘Singalong’’ staged by the two Falkirk operatic societies spent an enjoyable evening although the sole piano accompanist could have done with a rhythm section.

The companies were raring to go and join in the choruses as they showed when Richard Hendry gave a swinging Guy Mitchell selection and when Derek and Alex took off in ‘‘A World Of Hour Own’’ but too often it was difficult to engender a hand-clapping atmosphere.

There was a wide range of music presented to the assembled audience and MC for the evening was the genial David Robertson but the Herald’s critic insists on an experienced clubland backing band should the event be repeated.