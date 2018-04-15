Retro nostagia for 1984: Reporters were flying high

Three Falkirk Herald reporters are taking to the skies for charity.

The intrepid trio are planning a 2500ft parachute jump to raise money for Falkirk Royal Infirmary’s baby care unit.

This week they launched their fundraising drive with a visit to the unit which cares for premature babies.

The Herald team, Marjory Carrigan, John Coulter and Peter Samson, are swapping their typewriters and notebooks for parachutes and flying suits.

The jump will take place at Strathallan Airfield in Perthshire. The Herald management has agreed to stump up half the cost of their training, £90.

Pictured is Sister Anne Browning and five day old Ryan Hunter, a patient in the special baby care unit when the trio visited.