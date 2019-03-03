Retro News 1999: Captalising on canal re-opening

Two local men are already capitalising on the regeneration of the local canals.

Grangemouth boat fitter James Binnie and partner Tom Kerr are building a narrowboat for use on the canals.

They’re building the craft on spec and can fit out to suit the customer, either as a private leisure craft with up to six sleeping berths or as a passenger boat for day cruises.

Once complete the boat will be able to cruise the length of the tho re-opened canals.

For James Binnie, whose boat-fitting and joinery business has been based in Grangemouth for 14 years, the canal regeneration is a wonderful idea.

He said: “They are going to open it up to the tourist industry and everything else that goes with it. It’s not just a canal when you start bringing people into the area.”