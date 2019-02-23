Retro News 1998: Chaos as chief prepared to resign

A meeting of Falkirk Council ended in chaos when the entire Labour Group walked out.

Councillors were ready to vote on accepting the resignation of £80,000 a year chief executive Walter Weir when a bitter war of words erupted.

There was no indication that the issue would lead to controversy and Mr Weir was expected to announce his plan to resign in September.

After 40 years in local government he will be able to claim a lump sum of £140,000 and a pension of £40,000.

The walkout was sparked by Councillor David Alexander who said that the council was facing the prospet of losing its eighth senior official in less than two years.

He called the council ‘‘a sinking ship’’.

Labour took his comments as a dig at Mr Weir and walked out.