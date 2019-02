Fed up householders are thinking of renaming their street Venice Terrace – because it floods so often!

Residents in Quarrolhall Crescent, Carronshore, claim they are regularly flooded when an underground burn behind their homes floods and then overflows.

Falkirk Council says it has set aside cash to solve the problem but this week’s heavy rain, coming after the driest January for more than 200 years, means that the work will come too late.