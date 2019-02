A huge crow is terrorising householders in Larbert.

Its behaviour is baffling the victims but a bird expert said this week that the crow may believe it is a human and just looking for love and attention.

South Broomage residents just want to see the back of the cranky crow. One householder said: ‘‘This bird has become a real nuisance. It is frightening when you see it hurl itself at your windows.’’

One explanation offered is that the bird has been hand-reared and tamed.