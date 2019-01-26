Retro News 1994: Crime-fighting aid officially launched

Falkirk’s ‘‘eye in the sky’’ crime-fighting cameras were officially launched on Monday.
Falkirk footballers Richard Cadette and Tony Parks were on hand to help publicise the £310,000 system by passing out leaflets explaining its aims.
A total of 21 cameras have been set up to cover car parks and shopping areas.
They are monitored from a control room in Falkirk Police Station 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, by an eight-strong team. Money for the project came from Central Scotland Police, Central Regional Council, Falkirk District Council and Forth Valley Enterprise.
Superintendent Jim Forbes said: ‘‘They have already helped us make arrests.’’
Chief Constable Willie Wilson is pictured at the CCTV camera launch.