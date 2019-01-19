Retro news 1993: Snow fun in the big chill!

The big chill brought big problems to Falkirk District this week.

Thousands of homes were hit by power cuts and telephone lines were brought down by gale-force winds and heavy snow. Remote villages were cut off from the outside world.

A total of 400 drivers had to be rescued from their cars after becoming trapped in snow drifts.

Yesterday (Wednesday) things were getting back to normal but the bad weather was predicted to return. One of the last families to be ‘‘released’’ were Rena Laing and her daughter, Karin. Gritters cleared the way to Drum Farm, Carronbridge, just in time to enable them to hopefully travel to Crufts Dog show with Dulcie, their St Bernard!

Above: Having fun in the snow.