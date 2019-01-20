Retro News 1993: Distillery closure ‘a missed opportunity’

Falkirk’s historic Rosebank Distillery is to close at the end of June with the loss of 11 jobs.

Owners United Distillers say the move is in response to a wide review of its operations. But union chiefs plan to press company bosses to reverse their decision.

Community leaders have spoken of their sadness at the closure.

Local MP Dennis Canavan said: ‘‘I have already conveyed my concerns to Lord McFarlane, chairman of United Distillers, but it seems that a firm decision has been taken.’’

Former Falkirk provost Dennis Goldie said: ‘‘There were great opportunities here that have been missed.’’

A Distillers’ spokesman said: ‘‘We made this decision after looking at the distillery’s operating costs and level of investment required to keep it running in the future.

‘‘Rosebank is not a strategic brand for us but we must stress that whisky will continue to be made in Falkirk right up until the end of June.’’

United hopes 11 members of staff will opt for early retirement or voluntary reduandancy. A caretaker will remain in plce.