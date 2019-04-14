Retro News 1974: Christian message for young people

This Easter a group of young Christians in Grangemouth representing various churches took the gospel to the youth of the town.

They organised a gospel coffee bar ‘‘The Oasis’’ in Lumley Street each night from 8.30pm to 11pm and the Christian message was put across in a very informal setting through Christian groups, singers, speakers and film strips.

Throughout the evening members of the team shared their faith with the teenagers who came into the coffee bar.

It has long been felt by Christians in the town that the needs of young people in Grangemouth can only be met by making a personal commitment to Jesus Christ and letting Him change their lives.

The outreach ends with a rally tomorrow (Easter Sunday) in the Old Parish Church.