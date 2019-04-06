Retro News 1973: Ulster tour of duty ends for Argylls

The Argylls are just back from a peacekeeping mission in one of the world’s major trouble spots – Ulster.

This is their second tour of duty in the trouble-torn province.

But, instead of patrolling the country border roads around Newry, the men found themselves in the tense atmosphere of Belfast at the heart of the crisis.

The Argylls sailed to Northern Ireland in the naval ship ‘‘Sir Tristram’’ and were greeted by pipes and drums playing on the quayside.

They were billeted in the former submarine depot ship ‘‘The Maidstone’’ which became known throughout the world as the ‘‘prison ship’’ for a number of leading terrorist suspects.

The soldiers manned observation posts set up at strategic points around the city.