Retro News 1973: Mansion’s future is in the balance

Callendar House and its future, for so long in the balance, will be discussed next week when a Surrey businessman has talks with Falkirk Town Council.

But yesterday (Friday) Mr David Leader, a property dealer, told ‘‘The Falkirk Herald’’: ‘‘In some ways I am more optimistic than I was several months ago. However, I cannot escape the fact that the cost of this job is going to be enormous.

‘‘I love this old house but obviously I would not undertake a job there unless it was financially viable.’’

Mr Leader and his partner, Mr Derrick Baker, a publisher, were given a two-month option by the town council in December to complete a survey of the historic mansion. They have plans to convert it into a luxury hotel. The findings will be revealed next week.