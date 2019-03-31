Retro News 1972: ‘Religious apartheid’ denied by Canon

A Falkirk councillor has set out on a campaign to halt the segregation of Protestant and Catholic children in schools.

He is bidding to enlist the help of local MP Harry Ewing (pictured) and calling on him to raise this controversial issue in Parliament.

The man behind the move is lone Conservative councillor Baillie James Welsh.

This week in a fiery statement he hit out at ‘‘religious apartheid’’ and said: ‘‘The present system only creates a barrier between children and tends to foster a feeling of hostility and suspicion which may remain with them into their adult lives.’’

But the Very Rev. Canon Michael Murnin, a member of the Stirlingshire Education Committee replied: ‘‘This is just nonsense. Over the years I’ve never found this to be the case.’’

Mr Welsh’s criticism comes during the centenary year for Catholic schools.