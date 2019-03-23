Retro News 1971: Port Provost quits ahead of election

For the past three years Provost George Hearns has been at the helm of Scotland’s most prosperous and go-ahead town – Grangemouth.

This week however ‘‘Provost George’’ announced that he is to quit local politics to devote more time to his family and his work.

Since he moved to Grangemouth in 1961, George Hearns has achieved what many overspill tenants in Grangemoth claim is a very difficult task.

He has, so to speak, ‘‘come in from the cold’’.

In less than five years George Hearns found that he was part of Grangemouth and in that space of time was elected to the town council as one of the first-ever Ratepayers Association representatives. He insisted being provost was ‘‘the best experience of my life’’.