Retro news 1971: Denny double bid for school and college

Denny Town Council this week decided to make a bid for a new Catholic secondary school for the area and will also forward a claim for a new technical college for the area.

In her report to council, Provost Rose Dromgoole said that if there had to be another Catholic secondary school for the ‘‘growth area’’ then it ought to be situated at a central point and that Denny was ideal for this.

She also suggested the new school be sited opposite the present Denny High School so that pupils could share the same playing fields. ‘‘All the arguments for this new school apply equally to the case for a new technical college,’’ she said.

Police Judge John Connolly said: ‘‘Councillors in Falkirk made certain any new college would stay in Falkirk.’’