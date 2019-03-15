Retro news 1970; Stores deny jobs to go as strike goes on

As the controversial bus strike nears the end of its second week, shops in the town are facing a real crisis ... with one large High Street store reporting a staggering drop in sales of 50 per cent but rumours that two firms were paying off their staff because of the trade slump have been denied.

Mr James Millar, manager of Alexanders Stores Ltd., house furnishers, High Street, said this week: Trade has really been dead Our sales have dropped by half and the position seems to be getting worse.’

Asked about the rumours that his firm was intending paying off some staff, he replied: ‘‘You can scotch that rumour. We have no intention of doing so.’’

And Alex Henderson, drapers, said: ‘‘There is not the slightest intention of paying off staff.’’