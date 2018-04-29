Retro 1985: Sewage spill threat to salmon scheme

The sewage strike in Central Region could jeopardise plans to reintroduce salmon to the River Carron it was claimed this week.

Worried officials of Larbert and Stenhousemuir Angling Club hit out at the strike which has crippled sewage works throughout the region.

They claim that 500 young salmon released into the Carron two months ago face a desperate battle for survival because of raw sewage.

Charles Currie, president of the club, said: This is a big disappointment to the club. Our experiment to tempt salmon back to the Carron is in danger of being wrecked by the strike.

‘‘I wouldn’t be surprised if the vast majority of the young salmon will be killed off.

‘‘It’s a serious blow to our efforts to revitalise the Carron.

‘‘We hope that within five years the river will contain salmon weighing between four and five pounds. If this strike goes on much longer the chances are slim.’’

Fears over pollution came about as water board officials confirmed that raw sewage was leaking into the River Carron. The Scottish Wildlife Trust has also voiced concern.