Retiring council chief Mary joins Scottish Police board

One of the seven new members of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) board will be familiar face to anyone who has had dealings with Falkirk Council over the last two decades.

This summer Mary Pitcaithly is set to retire from her role as chief executive with the council – a post she held for 20 years – but she will keep herself busy by joining the SPA board later this year.

Justice Secretary – and Falkirk West MSP – Michael Matheson, welcoming the new appointments, said: “These new members will bring a broad range of skills and experience to the SPA, further strengthening it as it continues to scrutinise Police Scotland.”