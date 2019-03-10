Retired racing star seeks her forever home

Dogs Trust is seeking a loving family for gorgeous greyhound Marion, who is currently under the care of a foster family while she continues to search for her forever home.

Marion is three years old, adores meeting new people and wants to be friends with everyone she meets.

Marion really enjoys trips in the car and joins in on the school run every day.

Having retired from racing, she now loves to spend her time playing in the garden, heading out for walks and is at her happiest when she’s cuddled up on her beanbag.

This sweet and gentle girl is very well behaved and will happily live with children aged around eight and above.

She would like to be the only dog in the house, and enjoys going for walks in quiet areas.

For more informartion call Dogs Trust’s West Calder centre on 01506 873459.

You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @ DT_WestCalde