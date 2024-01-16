Restaurant chain offers customers chance to win free engagement party and diamond ring
The popular restaurant, which has a branch in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park, has launched the ultimate cost-of-living crisis busting proposal for love birds who want to get engaged.
The team were shocked last year by the number of applicants for their free wedding at Frankie & Benny’s and the big day was a massive success for the lucky couple. This year’s engagement offer is no different.
2024 has been pegged THE year to get hitched, it’s a leap year, which is considered good luck for couples tying the knot.
The Frankie’s restaurant chosen by the winner will host everything, pulling out all the stops for the romantics. The lucky lovers will be treated to a delicious three-course meal, a special celebrity guest appearance (to be confirmed), and ten of your nearest and dearest (incognito) waiting to kick off the post-engagement prosecco party with the lovebirds.
Many of those who’ve applied for the free engagement had their first date at one of the restaurants and want to let it show as they propose to their other half.
To enter the prize draw you must enter via Facebook or Instagram, with details available on the restaurant’s social media pages.
The winner will be selected at random from eligible entries and will be contacted via direct message on the relevant social media platform.
Alexandra Gaunt, Frankie & Benny’s Head of Marketing, said: “At Frankie & Benny’s love is all around. Times are tough but love always conquers - that's why this Valentine’s we want to give our guests the chance to create a truly magical memory at one of our restaurants. Frankie & Benny's has always been a popular date night spot for our guests and after this year, will become part of one lucky couple's love story forever.”