Residents taken to hospital as neighbours rescued from Falkirk flat blaze

Two people were taken to hospital as firefighters rescued five people from flats in Falkirk.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 9th Aug 2023, 07:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

The fire was reported shortly after midnight in Russel Street, close to the town centre.

Four fire appliances went to the scene after the alarm was raised.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said five people were rescued from different flats in the two-storey building.

Firefighters were called out shortly after midnight. Pic: StockFirefighters were called out shortly after midnight. Pic: Stock
Firefighters were called out shortly after midnight. Pic: Stock
Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were also at the scene and two people were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

An spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 12.21am to attend a fire on Russel Street, Falkirk.

“We dispatched four ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Forth Valley Hospital.”

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the area before 4am.

