Residents taken to hospital as neighbours rescued from Falkirk flat blaze

The fire was reported shortly after midnight in Russel Street, close to the town centre.

Four fire appliances went to the scene after the alarm was raised.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said five people were rescued from different flats in the two-storey building.

Firefighters were called out shortly after midnight. Pic: Stock

Paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service were also at the scene and two people were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

An spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 12.21am to attend a fire on Russel Street, Falkirk.

“We dispatched four ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Forth Valley Hospital.”