Residents raise concerns as  care home plans submitted

Residents of a quiet street are voicing concerns over plans to open a children and young persons care home on their doorsteps.

Denny-based FTS Care Ltd has lodged plans with Falkirk Council to change the use of the house at 38 Alloa Road, Carron to create a residential care home for teenagers.

An Alloa Road resident, who did not want to be named said: “This is a quiet street and the wrong place to have something like this. There is also the added traffic it will bring to the street and the safety risk that will pose.”

Residents lodged over 70 objections to the plans last week.

According to the council, the earliest date a decision can be made on the application is today (Thursday)

A spokesperson said: “The application is still being assessed. When a recommendation is made by planning officers, the application will be placed on the weekly recommendation list where members are given an opportunity to call in the application for determination by the planning committee.

“If there is no call in, the application would be determined under delegated powers.”

FTS Care Ltd had not responded to the issue as The Falkirk Herald went to press.