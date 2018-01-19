Residents given chance to rate their areas

A consultation is set to capture views on local services, community assets and the environment in the Upper Braes, Bo’ness, Blackness and Grangemouth.

These communities are being invited by Falkirk Community Planning Partnership to rate aspects of their local area – including public transport, natural space, feeling safe and social contact.

Residents will also have the chance to identify their priorities for action locally.

A number of workshops are planned with residents invited to drop in to hear more about the locality planning process, discuss neighbourhood issues in a group setting and complete a survey.

Workshops take place in Slammanan Community Centre on January 29, Maddiston Community Centre on January 30, Grangemouth Town Hall on January 31 and Bo’ness Town Hall on February 1, all running from 6.30-9pm.

The consultations are a part of a new locality planning process where communities work together with public and third sector organisations to improve the areas they live in.

The consultation can be accessed at www.falkirk.gov.uk/yourplace.