Residents’ association set up to fight Larbert housing plans

Householders in a Larbert street have come together to set up a residents’ association in a bid to fight a planning application for a new housing development on their doorstep.

The Stirling Road Residents’ Association has been created by locals to oppose a planning application in principle which has been submitted by Gladman Developments Limited.

The company has lodged an application with Falkirk Council for permission in principle to build 60 houses on a piece of land to the north of Loch View, Stirling Road.

In its application, Gladman states: “While applying in principle the development proposals as illustrated for the purposes of assessment comprises 60 new homes, of which 25 per cent are affordable, with new vehicular access, landscaping and open space”.

Since the application was lodged with the council, 71 comments have been made on it, including 70 objections and one letter of support.

The residents’ association is now preparing a presentation detailing its concerns for a pre-determination hearing in Larbert Village Primary School at 7pm on Tuesday, February 6.

A spokesman for the residents’ association, explained there were two main concerns for locals.

The first relates to the surrounding environment.

He said: “We have this wonderful new Maggie’s Centre, it’s a beautiful building and the whole idea was it was about peace and tranquility.

“The other main reason is the traffic situation. It’s got worse and worse in the last year or two and the thought of another 200 cars using it, especially at peak times is worrying.”