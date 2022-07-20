Report submitted to Procurator Fiscal following tragic death of Larbert motorcyclist (11)

The Kinnaird Primary School pupil died during a training session at Crail Circuit on Saturday, July 16.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 6.50pm to reports of a crash involving an off-road bike at a race track. Emergency services attended, however, Millar was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive are aware.”
In a statement, Millar’s distraught family said: “We are truly heartbroken we have lost our amazing, talented, beautiful boy in the most tragic accident, doing what he loved the most.
“We cannot describe how painful this is or how much we are going to miss our little star. We are completely overwhelmed with the kind wishes we have received and send lots of love to every person who has shown their support.”