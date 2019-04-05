Relief as ‘lost girl’ search at Asda Stenhousemuir is called off

Police were called to Asda Stenhousemuir earlier today after reports that a four-year-old girl had gone missing, sparking concern among shoppers.

News of the supposed emergency spread rapidly on social media, and it was suggested the store could be closed to allow a major search to get underway.

You may also be interested in:

Stone lout told police he hoped ISIS would kill them

Herion addicted thief lunged at nurse who was trying to help her

New co-owners hope to re-open Falkirk restaurant next week

However a brief investigation by police soon found the lunchtime scare had been baseless, and business continued as usual - the store did not have to close at any point.

No child had been lost, even briefly, and the alert was due to a misunderstanding.

A spokeswoman for Asda thanked customers for their cooperation in what could have been a real incident, but which luckily turned out to be a false alarm.