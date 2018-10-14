Rebecca wins college top honour

Stenhousemuir Modern Apprentice Rebecca Rae has scooped a top prize at Forth Valley College’s annual graduation event.

Rebecca (24) won the Business Development Department MA of the Year title (sponsored by Forth Valley College Foundation) at a ceremony in Falkirk Town Hall last week.

Forth Valley College Principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “Congratulations to Rebecca, who should be very proud of her efforts throughout the course of her MA studies.

“She has without a doubt been a credit to herself and to the College.

“We are confident she will make a success of whatever she chooses to do.”

More than 1,000 students were eligible to graduate this year from Forth Valley College and 310 of them chose to collect their

Rebecca, who is a MA in Care, said: “I was so pleased to find out I had won the award as I had worked so hard.

“It took me by surprise to find out I had won as I actually thought I hadn’t done that well, but once I had been told I had passed and won the award, I was over the moon.

“I was so thrilled to have passed my MA and to win an award at the end of it.”