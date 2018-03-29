Rallying round for tragic young family

A community put its hand in its pocket to help a young family following the tragic death of their 28-year-old dad earlier this month.

Christopher Edwards died in a house in Newlands Road, Grangemouth, on Wednesday, March 14 – the day after he attended the funeral of his gran Carol Allan (70).

He left behind a distraught family – including children Jessica (6) and Riley (5) and dad Martin McIntosh – who are still coming to terms with their loss.

Mum Julieanne Edwards (47), of Scott Street, Grangemouth, said: “The children have been left behind without their dad – you just think things like this are never going to happen. Everyone loved him, he was just a popular boy – always happy and always looking for a laugh.

“I’ll never forget the morning the police told me. I just sat for an hour – his brother Darren and his step dad Charlie were crying but I was just in shock and I still am. You never think this is going to happen to you – the devastation of losing a child, it’s absolutely horrific.”

After his gran’s funeral Christopher went back to his best pal John Bell’s house.

John (31) said he heard Christopher, who had only had a couple of drinks after the funeral, being sick in the bathroom. On Wednesday morning he found Christopher dead on his bed – he had choked on vomit.

When family friend Geraldine Callaghan heard about Christopher’s death she asked the family if she could set up a Just Giving page, initially to help pay for the funeral costs, but now it will also help provide for Christopher’s children in the future.

The total raised is now approaching £4000 and the family thanks everyone who has donated.

Although Christopher had split up from his partner they were still on good terms and he saw his children all the time.

Julieanne said: “He would take them everywhere, he was a great dad. We have set up bonds for the children to help them when they are older – we just want to make sure the kids are alright.”

The former Beancross Primary School and Grangemouth High School pupil had just passed his HGV driver theory test and was due to start back working alongside younger brother Darren (23) as a ground worker at Ineos this week – but Darren will now be clocking in on his own.

Darren said: “I don’t think it has sunk in with me yet.”

Christopher’s funeral will take place at the People’s Church in Falkirk on Tuesday, April 3 at 11am, before moving to Grandsable Cemetery in Polmont. People can contact Thomas Sneddon Funeral Directors for more information.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/geraldine-callaghan if you want to donate to Christopher’s fund.