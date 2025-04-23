Raith Rovers: Vote for your top player/Colin Hendry to be awards night special guest

Colin Hendry is special guest at dinner (Pic Getty Images)

Raith Rovers fans can now vote for who they consider to be their club’s top performer this season, ahead of the club’s annual Player of the Year Ball at the Dean Park Hotel on Saturday, May 3.

Register a vote at https://www.raithrovers.net/player-of-the-year-voting25/ and give reasons for your choice.

The players under your consideration to be Raith’s top man during the 2024-’25 campaign are: Kevin Dabrowski, Kieran Freeman, Liam Dick, Paul Hanlon, Callum Fordyce, Euan Murray, Aidan Connolly, Ross Matthews, Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan, Callum Smith, Andrew McNeil, Josh Mullin, Lewis Gibson, Fankaty Dabo, Finlay Pollock, Scott Brown, Shaun Byrne, Jordan Doherty, Dylan Easton, Lewis Jamieson, Kai Montagu, Lewis Stevenson, Callum Hannah, George Gitau, Kody David, Jake Nicholson, Jamie Gullan, Aiden Marsh and Josh Rae.

Player of the Year Ball tickets can be purchased for £80 at https://app.fanbaseclub.com/Fan/Tickets/SelectType?fixtureId=11187

With all ages welcome at an event which has arrival at 6pm for a 6.30pm start, the evening kicks off with two complimentary drinks, one on arrival and one as a token for you to use during the night.

Enjoy a delicious three-course fine dining experience and join this season’s squad for an awards ceremony.

Special guest will be Colin Hendry, an English Premier League and Scottish treble winner, as well as the man who captained Scotland at the 1998 World Cup. He will take part in a Q&A with Graeme Kilgour.

On until late, the night will end with a disco with a live DJ.

Email [email protected] for sponsorship availability.