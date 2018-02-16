Raising cash in the kitchen for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Cancer charity Maggie’s Forth Valley is urging Falkirk families, and their friends and colleagues, to cook up a charity fundraiser for their kitchen tables on April 27.

That’s the date of Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day 2018, when events will be staged across the country to raise money for people with cancer.

Maggie’s Centres staff follow the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks, who despite her illness was determined not to “lose the joy of living in the fear of dying”.

All Maggie’s Centres are individually designed “to feel like a home” and all have a big kitchen table at their heart.

Volunteer Linda Benton said: “I am delighted to take part in Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day which will raise vital funds for the incredibly important work that Maggie’s Forth Valley does supporting people living with cancer locally.

“Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day is an opportunity to get together with the people you care about to celebrate, talk and have fun while also making a difference.”

Marie Manzie, Centre Head at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “I can’t wait to see the wonderful events that people in Forth Valley come up with to help make Maggie’s Kitchen Table Day 2018 a success.

Maggie’s Forth Valley relies entirely on voluntary donations to allow us to keep on developing our unique programme of free support for all those living with cancer in the area.”

To obtain a free pack to help organise a Maggie’s event on April 29 visit www.maggiescentres.org/kitchentableday