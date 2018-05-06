Rail misery continues at Glasgow Central

The disruption to services at Glasgow’s Central Station that sparked travel chaos yesterday is set to continue until at least 5pm today.

Saturday night revellers were left scrambling to find alternative modes of transport after all trains leaving Glasgow Central stations were cancelled.

Disruption started earlier in the evening after problems with overhead wires caused delays.

The decision was then taken to close the station around 10pm.

A message was posted on the ScotRail website, saying: “A failure of the electricity supply at Glasgow Central is causing disruption to trains forcing bosses to close the station.”

Some people were able to secure a seat on a replacement bus, though queues were very lengthy and many were forced to use taxis to make the journey home.

Most trains due to leave this morning were cancelled with replacement bus services provided instead. Disruption is expected to continue at the station until at least 5pm.