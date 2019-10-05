Queensferry Crossing is UK’s top infrastructure project

The £1.35 billion Queensferry Crossing has been voted the best infrastructure project in the UK.

The unique distinction was announced at the 2019 RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards grand final.

Judges said the third Forth bridge, which opened in August 2017, was a worthy winner of the title, and heaped praise on the project team behind the crossing - which is the world’s longest three-towered, cable-stayed bridge at 2,633 metres.

They also noted that the bridge had become operational after just four years’ planning and six years spent in construction.

The bridge team included Transport Scotland, Dissing+Weitling Architecture and bridge constructors Galliford Try, Hochtief, Dragados and American Bridge International.