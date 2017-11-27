Queensferry Crossing faces lane closure over ‘snagging works’

The new Queensferry Crossing, whicih is just a few months old, is already facing resurfacing work which will mean some traffic will be diverted to the old Forth Road Bridge.

Bridge chiefs say that the works will be required to enable it to open to vehicles travelling at speeds of 70mph.

In a statement, Transport Scotland said that contractors have identified snagging works which require the lifting of the surfacing around the bridge expansion joints.

The snagging works are planned to commence at 10pm on Thursday this week (November 30), and finish by 6am on Wednesday, December 6.

However, Transport Scotland has warned that the works could take longer due to weather concerns.

They say that if the weather is unfavourable it may result in having to reschedule the start of the work or an element of the work once it has begun.

During the roadworks, all southbound traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge (FRB) and northbound traffic will use the Queensferry Crossing. Signage and traffic management will be in place to guide traffic over the Forth and road users are advised to plan ahead. The closure will also enable traffic management procedures for diverting traffic to be fully tested.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Successfully completing this snagging work will allow the Queensferry Crossing to reach its next major milestone and operate at a 70 mph speed limit by the end of December.

“Snagging issues are normal with any major infrastructure project on this scale and complexity. Having closely monitored the bridge since its opening our contractors have informed us that this work is required around the bridge’s expansion joints prior to moving to a 70 mph speed limit.

“The benefit of the gradual move to motorway status for the Queensferry Crossing is that it allows these essential works to happen with the least amount of disruption possible.

“Southbound traffic will use the Forth Road Bridge for the entire duration of the lane closures and northbound traffic will use the Queensferry Crossing. For the safety of road workers the speed limit will be 40mph on both bridges for the duration of the works.

“It is important to also note this work is being carried out under the existing contract for the Queensferry Crossing and is therefore at no additional cost to the public purse.

“I would like to thank travelling public for their patience while the complex process of switchover is ongoing and in particular during these upcoming works. Utilising the FRB will provide Amey, the Forth Bridges Operating Company with an opportunity for live testing on the emergency crossover points ahead of any requirement to use them in future.”