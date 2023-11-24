Pursuing passion leads teacher to launch her own nail salon
Emma launched OLMO nail studio in September, which she hopes will bring a fresh and luxurious nail salon experience to Central Scotland, focusing on quality, not quantity.
From a young age, Emma always felt creative and had an eye for detail, but never had the confidence or belief in herself that she could pursue creativity as a career. However, after 13 years in teaching, Emma decided enough was enough and followed her passion, retrained to become an accredited nail technician and established OLMO nail studio with a single purpose: provide elegant nail treatments where every client leaves feeling indulged.
Emma said: “This is why I want OLMO nail studio to focus on quality, not quantity and create an environment where people can escape, relax, and indulge in self-care. Getting your nails done is a treat and I want every appointment to feel that way.”
While her Bonnybridge studio is still getting started, Emma said she has already experienced the fulfilment and happiness she’s been seeking in her career, as well as the support of the nail technician community. She said: “Switching careers and retraining is incredibly scary, but the nail technician community, has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive.”
The young entrepreneur believes the new nail salon has a bright future and is already experiencing demand in Central Scotland. She said: “I really wanted to offer something a different and the response I’ve had from the community so far has been incredible. Plus, my clients have been telling me how much they love their nails, which is the most important thing.”