Pursuing passion leads teacher to launch her own nail salon

After dedicating 13 years to a successful teaching career, Emma Matheson decided to follow her heart and pursue her passion of becoming a nail technician and business owner.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma launched OLMO nail studio in September, which she hopes will bring a fresh and luxurious nail salon experience to Central Scotland, focusing on quality, not quantity.

From a young age, Emma always felt creative and had an eye for detail, but never had the confidence or belief in herself that she could pursue creativity as a career. However, after 13 years in teaching, Emma decided enough was enough and followed her passion, retrained to become an accredited nail technician and established OLMO nail studio with a single purpose: provide elegant nail treatments where every client leaves feeling indulged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma said: “This is why I want OLMO nail studio to focus on quality, not quantity and create an environment where people can escape, relax, and indulge in self-care. Getting your nails done is a treat and I want every appointment to feel that way.”

Emma Matheson has quite teaching to become a nail technician. Pic: Contributed

While her Bonnybridge studio is still getting started, Emma said she has already experienced the fulfilment and happiness she’s been seeking in her career, as well as the support of the nail technician community. She said: “Switching careers and retraining is incredibly scary, but the nail technician community, has been overwhelmingly positive and supportive.”