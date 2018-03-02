Public urged to help in their local communities

As the country continues to feel the effects of the severe weather, people are being asked if they can offer to help in their communities.

A yellow weather warning remains in the Falkirk area over the coming days and while Transport Scotland is working to fully restore national travel networks, delays and disruption can still be expected this weekend.

Rural roads and urban streets are maintained by local councils, however the extent of snow drifts mean services are stretched and conditions on some roads remain difficult for local people, delivery drivers and pedestrians.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney is urging members of the public to consider what help they can offer.

From helping clear local pavements and footpaths, to farmers assisting with keeping rural roadways open, or 4x4 owners offering neighbours a lift – volunteers have an important role to play in the recovery.

Mr Swinney said: “Throughout the country we are hearing many examples of people going above and beyond the call of duty, showing exemplary community spirit to help their local community deal with the extreme snowy conditions.

“Local and national services are working together to do all we can to keep our roads clear of snow.

“However, the situation remains very challenging, particularly in rural and eastern areas of Scotland.

“If you have capacity to help neighbours, or are the owner of large vehicles that could assist the clearance work on your local road, I would encourage you to volunteer and look out for vulnerable people.

“Shop deliveries in some local areas may be affected in the short term, so I would also ask that people are patient and sensible when purchasing food or fuel, as the situation gradually returns to normal.

“While the warning alert has reduced to yellow, cold conditions and snow are expected to continue for the next few days so please exercise caution, carefully prepare and avoid unnecessary journeys.”