Public search for missing man with links to Falkirk region called off

A public search for a missing man organised by his family and friends has been called off following a police request.

Glasgow man Gregor Gibbons, who has ties to Falkirk and Grangemouth, was reported missing after failing to return to his home in Colston Avenue, Colston from work on Tuesday, July 2.

A call-out was made online yesterday on a Find Gregor Facebook page asking volunteers to take part in a search starting near where he was last seen at The Broomhill Inn in Bonnybridge, due to take place today.

However, the search has been cancelled after police found items which are thought to belong to the 32-year-old.

Wife Leanne shared the message on the Facebook page.

She wrote: “Due to recent discovery of items believed to be Gregor’s, both the family and police are requesting that the search be called off tomorrow so the Police can conduct their own search.

“We have no further information to provide at this time, we will update when we can.

“On behalf of myself and Gregor’s family, we’d like to thank each and every person who was willing to participate in this search.”

Gregor is described as white, around 5ft5 and of slim build with very short dark hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black Nike hooded top, black shorts and black trainers.

Anyone with information about Gregor is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 0119 of July 3, 2019.