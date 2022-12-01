The inaugural public meeting of the Grangemouth Men's Shed will be taking place in the Community Education Unit, adjacent to the Grangemouth Sports Complex, on Monday, January 23, at 1.30 pm.Regular meetings will then take place at the same location on Mondays and Wednesdays between 1.30pm and 3.30 pm. However, days and times may be changed to suit demand from Shedders

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We need retired tradesmen/craftsmen to offer to demonstrate/pass on some of their skills and knowledge to other men on a regular basis. If you are in this group, can spare some of your time to show and talk to interested Shedders, then please send an email to [email protected] or phone 01324471500.

“We have plenty of storage space for donated tools etc., but we would welcome any donations (new/used/money) to kickstart the Shed.

Men's shed is a place to work and relax, pursue hobbies, share skills, have a cuppa and a chat, get out of the house for a while and get practical help with your projects.