Public meeting to launch Grangemouth Men's Shed
A new initiative for men in the Grangemouth area will launch in January.
The inaugural public meeting of the Grangemouth Men's Shed will be taking place in the Community Education Unit, adjacent to the Grangemouth Sports Complex, on Monday, January 23, at 1.30 pm.Regular meetings will then take place at the same location on Mondays and Wednesdays between 1.30pm and 3.30 pm. However, days and times may be changed to suit demand from Shedders
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We need retired tradesmen/craftsmen to offer to demonstrate/pass on some of their skills and knowledge to other men on a regular basis. If you are in this group, can spare some of your time to show and talk to interested Shedders, then please send an email to [email protected] or phone 01324471500.
“We have plenty of storage space for donated tools etc., but we would welcome any donations (new/used/money) to kickstart the Shed.
”Men's Sheds are a charitable movement for the retired/divorced/lonely men to meet, share skills and ideas, help the community, chat over tea and biscuits, with the important reasons to help with depression, develop new friends and go on outings. They are informal, and hope to be a casual drop-in place/local howff. As in other organisations, in order to keep going, we need people to form a steering committee. We would be grateful if these sort of men make their intentions known early, preferably at the inaugural public meeting. People with creative ideas, communication and organisational skills, and interested in schemes involving and interesting others in generating little projects - we need you to volunteer!”