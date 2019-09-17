Public event on proposals for Energy from Waste Facility at Avondale

Plans are being proposed to develop an Energy from Waste Facility at Avondale Landfill Site, near Polmont.

And this week members of the public will have a chance to find out more about Avondale Holdings Ltd’s proposals when they host a drop-in consultation event.

The new facility will dispose of food and other biodegradable waste from Falkirk and the wider region that cannot be recycled and is banned from landfill.

The information event will take place at Greenpark Community Centre, Greenpark Drive, Polmont on Thursday, September 19 from 1.30pm to 7.30pm.

It is a chance for people to learn about the development and to provide their feedback.