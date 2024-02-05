Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident began around 2pm and followed work being carried out in the Station Road area.

Police immediately taped off the areas near the Union Canal, including the towpath and a pedestrian bridge over the waterway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers also were stopping cars as they came down Quarry Brae and diverting them from the area.

Police taped off the footbridge next to the Union Canal. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, after further investigations, including by bomb disposal experts, it was assessed that the item was not a danger to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern about an item, reported as possible unexploded ordnance, found during works in the Station Road area of Polmont, around2pm on Monday, February 5.