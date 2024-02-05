News you can trust since 1845
Public and motorists kept away from part of Brightons while police carried out investigations

There was a large police presence in Brightons this afternoon after concerns what could be an unexploded bomb or other military ammunitions had been discovered.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 5th Feb 2024, 18:50 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 13:13 GMT
The incident began around 2pm and followed work being carried out in the Station Road area.

Police immediately taped off the areas near the Union Canal, including the towpath and a pedestrian bridge over the waterway.

Officers also were stopping cars as they came down Quarry Brae and diverting them from the area.

Police taped off the footbridge next to the Union Canal. Pic: Michael Gillen

However, after further investigations, including by bomb disposal experts, it was assessed that the item was not a danger to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern about an item, reported as possible unexploded ordnance, found during works in the Station Road area of Polmont, around2pm on Monday, February 5.

“The item has been assessed, including by Explosive Ordnance Disposal. The item is not ordnance and does not pose any threat to the public.”

