£150 Warm Home Discount payments extended for park home residents across Falkirk district

A Warm Home Discount scheme for permanent park home residents has recently received a second injection of cash from energy suppliers E.On Energy and Ovo Energy.

As well as the £150 payment to help with energy bills, a ‘Heat the Home' bundle and the opportunity to replace or upgrade an older, inefficient electrical appliance is being offered to permanent park home residents through the Charis Park Home Warm Home Discount scheme. The company has secured an additional £1.75 million of funding to help vulnerable residents protect themselves from the worst of the winter cold.

Martyn Day MP said: "These additional funds have come at just the right time for park home residents as winter temperatures continue to drop. If you have already been awarded the £150 Warm Home Discount you will automatically receive the Heat the Home bundle. Park home residents who have not yet made an application are encouraged to check their eligibility and take advantage of these extra benefits."

The Heat the Home package includes simple to install radiator reflector foil, insulation film and draught excluders for improved warmth retention. Appliances are available for those who ticked the appliance box on their original application. Unfortunately, homeowners cannot make a retrospective application for an appliance.

Eligibility benefits apply - applicants need to be living in a park home, and either receive government support or benefits, or have a household income below £18,723.

For anyone who has yet to apply, they can do so through Charis' dedicated Park Homes Warm Home Discount application page https://charisgrants.com/partners/park-homes/