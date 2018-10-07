Provosts’ Great War khaki capers went down a storm

Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan brought his own Great War-themed revue show to Camelon this week, in a fun-packed fundraiser which played to a packed hall.

The audience at Forth Valley Sensory Centre “packed up their troubles” this with a wartime sing-a-long featuring not one, but two Provosts and a host of councillors.

The show, which raised £450 towards the centre’s fun, was a lighthearted preamble to next month’s historic centenary of the Armistice which ended the First World War.

Joining Provost Buchanan were Clackmannanshire Provost Tina Murphy, four local councillors and six volunteers - all dressed in period uniforms, including nurses’ outfits.

The sold out hall reverberated to the sounds of one time hit classics such as “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary”, “The Quartermasters Stores! and “Hinky Dinky Parlez Vous”.

There were also some Second World War favourites like “Run Rabbit Run” (the Flanagan and Allen classic adapted during the war to Run Adolf Run), Dame Vera Lynn’s “We’ll Meet Again” and “We’re Going to Hang out the Washing on the Siegfried Line’.

On parade - two Provosts, four councillors and volunteers

Centre Manager Jacquie Winning, also suitably kitted out in military fatigues, said: “What a great afternoon of entertainment! “It was good to see so many people in the hall having a good time, and singing along to songs that I know many of us didn’t even realise we knew the words to - they’ve become such a part of the fabric of society”.

She added: “There was a serious message though and amidst the fun, Provost Buchanan told some heart-warming tales - and reminded all those present that millions had paid the ultimate price for our fun that day.

“I can’t thank Provosts Buchanan and Murphy enough for coming along to support our centre.

“All donations go directly to supporting people with sight or hearing loss in Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire.

Everyone in the audience was treated to a hot drink and home baking with traditional fairy cakes made by Fiona, Provost Buchanan’s wife, as well as shortbread and other treats made in-house by Forth Valley Sensory Centre Café staff.

The next fundraising event is a Race Night at St Francis Xavier’s Chapel Hall in Falkirk on October 12 from 7pm to 9pm.

Tickets, available from the centre, are £3, including buffet and it is “Bring Your Own Bottle”.

For more information on upcoming events and activities see www.forthvalleysensorycentre.org.