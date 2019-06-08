Provost’s parades paid tribute to those who died for liberty

Ceremonies took place across Europe this week to mark the Allied victory in Normandy in June, 1944, and locally Falkirk Provost William Buchanan organised two memorable parades.

The first, as seen in this video by Michael Gillen, was in Bonnybridge, and involved everyone from local primary and secondary pupils to veteran servicemen and members of the public.

It culminated in a short but moving service at the Memorial Park.

The second event left Falkirk Town Hall in the early evening and headed towards the Cenotaph in Dollar Park.

Together they marked both a commemoration of the huge historic event which paved the way for the liberation of Western Europe and the final defeat of Nazi Germany.

They also paid tribute to the soldiers, sailors and airmen - including some doughty former warriors from this area who are still with us today - who put their lives on the line for the cause of liberty.

Provost Buchanan said it was incumbent on today’s generation to ensure that “our debt to them is never forgotten for the price they paid for the freedom and peace we now enjoy”.