Provost Buchanan says ‘let’s give thanks’ on historic weekend

Provost Billy Buchanan is asking local people to gather at special events in Bonnybridge on the weekend of November 10 and 11 to give thanks to those who never returned from the Great War.

On Saturday, November 10, there will be a short dedication ceremony in the gardens at 10am, and everyone in the community is invited to attend.

On Sunday, November 11, the Armistice Day service will take place at Bonnybridge’s First World War memorial, and a procession will assemble in the community centre car park at noon and arrive at the memorial around 20 minutes later.

The service will begin at 12.30pm, and will be taken by Reverend George MacDonald of Bonnybridge St Helen’s Parish Church, and Canon Aiden of St Joseph’s RC Church, High Bonnybridge.

Provost Buchanan said: “The 11th of November this year is 100 years since the armistice was signed to end the First World War, an historic moment in world history.

“To respect and remember this generation who gave up their lives to ensure our freedom,

“I ask you to come to the service and remember and give thanks to those who never returned”.

Work has been taking place in the Memorial Gardens to prepare for the Provost’s commemoration of the signing of the Armistice which ended the First World War on November 11, 1918.

This has included the creation of two new plinths and signs, a new tree and two new commemorative benches - one donated by local masonic ledge Lodge Dolphin 911.