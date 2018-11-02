Property: ‘Smart house’ in heart of Falkirk for offers over £165,000

This stunning three bedroom “Hive” smart house is located right in the heart of Falkirk’s town centre.

The Mews is a part of Falkirk’s Heritage and has been renovated to a particularly high standard whilst retaining its external period features that date back to the 17th Century.

1 The Mews, Falkirk

The property has been decorated and finished to a high standard throughout with high quality fittings, fixtures and flooring.

As you enter the front door into the hallway you are welcomed by the warm and homely feeling and this continues as you continue through to the stunning open-plan living/dining/kitchen room that is flooded with natural light from the large feature windows.

The open plan design subtly zones the spaces into dedicated living areas. It comprises a comfortable lounge and dining area. This design also showcases the perfect example of a modern and functional family home.

A carpeted staircase leads to the upper level gaining access to the two double bedrooms.

Externally, a recent regeneration of the surrounding streets was carried out to return the local area to its original magnificent grandeur with feature paving and ornate wrought iron entrance and exit features.

1 The Mews, Kings Court is on the market with Boyd Legal for offers over £165,000.