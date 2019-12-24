Properties without power after car ploughed into pylon at Airth

Residents in Airth were left without power and a Scottish Air Ambulance was called to the scene after a car left the A905 at Airth and crashed into an electricity pylon.

A 29-year-old man – the sole occupant of the silver Skoda car – was taken by ambulance, via road, to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The road near the scene of the incident – which happened just after 7am this morning – between Bowtrees Roundabout and the approach to Airth has been closed by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said the road is likely to remain closed in both directions for most of the day as repairs are made to the pylon. Diversions are in place.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.